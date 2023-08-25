JESSE WATTERS: No mugshot will ever be as iconic as Donald J. Trump's

Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds the media for their response to former President Donald Trump’s mugshot on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: No mugshot will ever be as iconic as the mugshot of Donald J. Trump, the most famous man in the world, the first ever mugshot of a former president. Donald Trump's mugshot has been the most sought after image since the moment he rode down that golden escalator. Democrats in the media have been salivating at the thought of Donald Trump being booked in a jail cell.

…

The press is now saying this about the mugshot: "He wants you to look at him." Of course, the president enjoys flying around the country, getting arrested by Democrat prosecutors. It's all a bid for attention, as if Donald Trump was having trouble drawing attention to himself.

The man has literally made billions through self-promotion, marketing and branding. Do you really think he spent the last couple of years thinking, "you know, I was just president for four years and before that I was a TV star, but the one thing I haven't done is a mugshot. That will really get people to look at me."? They compare his mugshot to Medusa. Once you look at him, your fate is already sealed.