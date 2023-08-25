Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

JESSE WATTERS: No mugshot will ever be as iconic as Donald J. Trump's

Watters shreds media coverage of the indictment

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: The media handed Trump a political gift Video

Jesse Watters: The media handed Trump a political gift

 Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the mainstream media's coverage of former President Donald Trump's mugshot on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds the media for their response to former President Donald Trump’s mugshot on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: No mugshot will ever be as iconic as the mugshot of Donald J. Trump, the most famous man in the world, the first ever mugshot of a former president. Donald Trump's mugshot has been the most sought after image since the moment he rode down that golden escalator. Democrats in the media have been salivating at the thought of Donald Trump being booked in a jail cell. 

 

LIBERALS, MEDIA ERUPT OVER VIRAL TRUMP MUGSHOT: 'SINISTER APPARITION' 

The press is now saying this about the mugshot: "He wants you to look at him." Of course, the president enjoys flying around the country, getting arrested by Democrat prosecutors. It's all a bid for attention, as if Donald Trump was having trouble drawing attention to himself.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The man has literally made billions through self-promotion, marketing and branding. Do you really think he spent the last couple of years thinking, "you know, I was just president for four years and before that I was a TV star, but the one thing I haven't done is a mugshot. That will really get people to look at me."? They compare his mugshot to Medusa. Once you look at him, your fate is already sealed. 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.   

This article was written by Fox News staff.