Gavin Newsom for president? San Francisco weighs in

Most San Franciscans tell Fox News they would support Newsom if he ran for president

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
SAN FRANCISCO – San Franciscans weighed in on whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for presidency in 2024.

"Yes," one woman enthusiastically told Fox News. "He's clear-headed and has great environmental policies, which we need now."

California voters would prefer to see Newsom over Vice President Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 if President Biden doesn't run, according to a University of California, Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released Friday.

MOST CALIFORNIANS DO NOT WANT BIDEN OR TRUMP TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024, POLL SHOWS

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has denied that he would run for president in 2024

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has denied that he would run for president in 2024 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"He has lots of experience in government," a San Francisco local named Shawn told Fox News. "I think he has done a good job."

"I always voted for him," Shawn continued. "You know he cares about people."

But Eric disagreed.

"People have been fleeing California for years," he told Fox News. "It's extremely expensive. You get nothing for all the money and taxes you pay."

TOP 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDERS REVEALED IN NEW POLL

A man named Shawn shares his thoughts on Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A man named Shawn shares his thoughts on Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

The Golden State's population has declined for two consecutive years, the California Department of Finance reported in May.

Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, has denied plans to run for president. He told the San Francisco Chronicle he had "sub-zero interest" in May.

Still, many Californians who spoke with Fox News wanted to see their governor run for president.

IOWA STATE FAIR ATTENDEES SAID BIDEN ‘TOO OLD’ TO RUN IN 2024, MOTIVATED TO VOTE BY HIGH INFLATION

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks as President Joe Biden looks on. Biden has said he expects to run for a second term.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks as President Joe Biden looks on. Biden has said he expects to run for a second term. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"He's a strong leader," another San Francisco local said.

Others disagreed.

"He's a far-left self aggrandizing politician," Eric told Fox News. "He's concerned about his own career."

But another felt Newsom was not far-left enough.

"I feel like we need to have a more progressive socialist person to run," the woman told Fox News. "He's done good strides in California and good efforts, but I feel like we need someone else, a new face."

 "And that's been really lacking in our government system for a long time," she said.

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan

