JESSE WATTERS: Mom who allegedly drove car through BLM protesters to escape knows deep down she is not guilty

Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzed the case of Kathleen Casillo, facing charges after allegedly driving through a mob of protesters in 2020, on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: This was in midtown Manhattan when a woman named Kathleen Casillo found herself in the middle of the action. She was just trying to go Christmas shopping with her 29-year-old daughter, but she never made it home that night. Kathleen Casillo said protesters banged on her car, tried to break her daughter's window and called her a white privilege "blank." She says she panicked and floored it.

So, Kathleen drove her car through a group of protesters and nine got hurt. Her daughter, Dominique, told the press it was traumatizing and they were being menaced.

She was given a desk appearance ticket and released, but then she was charged with reckless endangerment and assault and Casillo, who appeared in court yesterday and for the second time, turned down a plea deal. This was the deal she was offered: six days of community service and her license is suspended for a year. Kathleen Casillo wants to go to trial where she could face seven years in prison. She knows deep down in her heart she's not guilty and she did what she had to do to protect herself and her daughter and she wants to clear her name.