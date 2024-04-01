JESSE WATTERS: The media is acting like it's tacky for Trump to promote the word of God

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to criticism former President Trump is facing for promoting the "God Bless America" Bible on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Last week, the former president promoting a "God Bless the USA" Bible , which includes documents from America's founding. Trump is partnering with Lee Greenwood, whose famous song "God Bless the U.S.A." you hear playing at his rallies. This isn't out of the ordinary.

DC ARCHBISHOP JABS BIDEN AS 'CAFETERIA CATHOLIC' WHO 'PICKS AND CHOOSES' FOR HIS 'POLITICAL ADVANTAGE'

During World War II, FDR sent signed Bibles to American soldiers. He even wrote a foreword to the New Testament. Jimmy Carter is selling a signed "Lessons from the Bible" book online. It's over $300 bucks. Oh, and then there's the Jimmy Carter signed Bibles that are available right now for purchase for $98 bucks. Trump's is $59.99. Today, Democrats are acting like Trump committed an act of blasphemy.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP