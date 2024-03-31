Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Trump reacts to Mexican president's $20 billion demand from the Biden admin: 'I wouldn't give him 10 cents'

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned the flow of migrants 'will continue'

By Christopher Lopez Fox News
Published
close
Trump to Kilmeade: Nov 5 will be the 'most important day' in US history Video

Trump to Kilmeade: Nov 5 will be the 'most important day' in US history

Former President Trump joins 'One Nation' to discuss attending NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's wake, RFK, Jr.'s White House bid, and reacts to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's comments.

Former President Trump joined "One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade to discuss the "lack of respect" foreign leaders have for President Biden and his administration.

During an exclusive interview, the "Fox & Friends" co-host asked former President Trump about Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi.

"On ‘60 Minutes,' the president of Mexico says: We're not going to shut down our border until you change your policy on Cuba and change your policy on Venezuela. Is it okay for the Mexican president to dictate American policy?," Kilmeade asked.

Former President Trump said, "Well, he said much more than that. He said he wants $10 billion essentially just to talk, $10 billion to talk and that's come out since, and no, that wouldn't happen with me, with the wall."

MEXICAN PRESIDENT DEMANDS $20B, WORK PERMITS FOR 10M HISPANICS IN EXCHANGE FOR IMMIGRATION HELP

Should Biden pay the Mexican president's $20 billion demand or get tougher on immigration? Americans weigh in Video

"What changed," Kilmeade followed up with.

"It's very simple: Lack of respect for the president. They would never say that to me. They would never say before we even talk. They want $10 billion a year, Mexico just asked for $10 billion a year. They would never ask it. I wouldn't give them $0.10," Trump said. 

WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT’S PUTTING US FIRST IN FACE OF MEXICO'S MIGRANT DEMANDS

During the "60 Minutes" interview, López Obrador doubled down on his demands previously made in January to the Biden Administration in exchange for support from the Mexican government to halt the surge of illegal migrants, among them: Lifting sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela, sending Latin American and Caribbean countries $20 billion in aid a year and granting legal status to Mexican illegal immigrants in the U.S.

The Mexican president claimed the "flow of migrants will continue" unless the U.S. mets his demands

Trump concluded the interview with Kilmeade by warning, "The most important day in the history of our country is going to be November 5th. Our country is going bad, and it's going to be changed on November 5th and if it's not changed, we're not going to have a country anymore."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mexico's president says 'the flow of migrants will continue' if Latin America's requests are not met Video

Christopher Lopez is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital. He joined Fox News in 2021.