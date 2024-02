Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An attorney for Hunter Biden is disputing a picture included in a Special Counsel Filing last week, saying it is not cocaine, as was previously described, but sawdust.

The picture in question was among multiple photographs the president's son allegedly took of his drug abuse. The Justice Department included the photos in a court filing last week to prove Hunter Biden was addicted to drugs when he answered "No" to drug use on a gun application, which is a violation of federal law.

Hunter Biden's lawyer said one of the photos was taken in the office of his then-psychiatrist, Dr. Keith Ablow. Ablow had received the picture, Biden's lawyer said, from a "master carpenter" who was a "coke addict."

The message accompanying this photo, Biden's lawyer said in the court filing, was meant to convey to the younger Biden that he too "could overcome any addiction."

Biden's lawyer called the prosecution "reckless" for "making such a hyperbolic and sensational claim in a public filing," saying the move would surely "prejudice Mr. Biden in the public eye."

"Mistaking sawdust for cocaine sounds more like a storyline from one of the 1980s Police Academy comedies than what should be expected in a high-profile prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice," Biden's lawyer stated in the court filing.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

The president's son pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in October, which accused him of lying about using drugs in October 2018 on a gun purchase form.

He previously acknowledged that he struggled with a crack cocaine addiction during a period in 2018, but his attorneys said he did not break the law. Hunter Biden has since said he has stopped using drugs and has been working to turn his life around.

Tuesday's court filing comes after Special Counsel David Weiss charged an FBI informant with giving false information after he alleged that Joe Biden and his son were paid millions in exchange for their help firing the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

Fox News’ David Spunt and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.