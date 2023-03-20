JESSE WATTERS: The left is so turned on by the idea of Trump being locked behind bars, they're not thinking
Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on the possibility of former President Trump being indicted on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
JESSE WATTERS: After eight long years, Democrats think their wish is finally coming true. Donald Trump says he'll be arrested tomorrow. This has been the fetish of the left forever. The former president handcuffed and paraded in front of TV cameras. What they don't realize is that they're lighting a fire they can't control. They're so turned on by the idea of Trump being locked behind bars, they're not thinking.
They're not thinking about the law, and they're not thinking about the politics. Trump represents 74 million voters. What happens when you throw 74 million voters in jail? Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, is trying to pinch Trump for some bad bookkeeping. Bragg says Trump put the payment to Stormy Daniels in the wrong column. At most, that's a misdemeanor accounting charge, at most, but the statute of limitations ran out on that charge years ago. It's dead.
Bragg is trying to shock it back to life. He's going to splice the local misdemeanor with a federal charge, a campaign finance violation, and make it a felony. This is a gain-of-function prosecution. Bragg thinks Trump paid off Stormy Daniels to help his presidential campaign. Trump would have paid off Stormy even if he wasn't running for president to protect his marriage, his reputation. You know, I don't know what happened between the two of them, but he wanted it to go away, and she wanted to get paid. Who's hurt?