JESSE WATTERS: The left is so turned on by the idea of Trump being locked behind bars, they're not thinking

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on the possibility of former President Trump being indicted on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: After eight long years, Democrats think their wish is finally coming true. Donald Trump says he'll be arrested tomorrow. This has been the fetish of the left forever. The former president handcuffed and paraded in front of TV cameras. What they don't realize is that they're lighting a fire they can't control. They're so turned on by the idea of Trump being locked behind bars, they're not thinking.

TRUMP SAYS 'ILLEGAL LEAKS' INDICATE HE'LL BE ARRESTED TUESDAY

They're not thinking about the law, and they're not thinking about the politics. Trump represents 74 million voters. What happens when you throw 74 million voters in jail? Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, is trying to pinch Trump for some bad bookkeeping. Bragg says Trump put the payment to Stormy Daniels in the wrong column. At most, that's a misdemeanor accounting charge, at most, but the statute of limitations ran out on that charge years ago. It's dead.

