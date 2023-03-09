Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

New York prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges

This would be the first time a former U.S. president was indicted

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Florida Gov. DeSantis addresses 'pot shots' from Trump: 'Silly season' Video

Florida Gov. DeSantis addresses 'pot shots' from Trump: 'Silly season'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., joined 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss his feud with former President Trump and looming questions surrounding the 2024 presidential election.

President Trump was recently offered the chance to appear before a Manhattan grand jury about the hush money scandal with porn star Stormy Daniels – a sign that criminal charges may follow.

According to the New York Times, the Manhattan district attorney’s office communicated the offer to Trump's lawyers.

In New York, the chance to appear before a grand jury strongly signals an incoming indictment.

New York defendants are entitled to the chance to answer questions in the grand jury before indictments. 

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: TIMELINE OF BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DEBACLE

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump at a rally in Arizona.

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump at a rally in Arizona. (Brandon Bell)

Trump will likely not testify, as many defendants waive this right. 

This story is developing, check back with us for updates.

More from Politics