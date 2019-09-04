Jesse Watters: Labeling NRA members terrorists 'absolutely crazy'

Fox News' Jesse Watters was fired up on "The Five" Wednesday over San Francisco passing a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association "a domestic terrorist organization."

"The San Francisco thing is ridiculous because an illegal alien was just there, five times deported as a felon. He shot an innocent woman with a firearm. He gets acquitted," Watters argued. "He gets protection [in] a sanctuary city but a law-abiding NRA member is labeled a terrorist. That's absolutely crazy."

Watters was referencing the news Friday that a California state appeals court overturned the lone conviction against an undocumented immigrant who shot and killed Kate Steinle on the San Francisco waterfront in 2015, a case that drew national attention and became a flashpoint in the debate over illegal immigration.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday saying the U.S. is “plagued by an epidemic of gun violence" and accusing the NRA of using “its considerable wealth and organization strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence.”

Watters warned that Democrats are planning to confiscate guns from Americans and said it was impossible to do so.

"People like to say, 'You know, there are 10 to 20 million illegal immigrants in this country. You can't just round them up. It's impossible. It's too many people.' Well, there are hundreds of millions of firearms in this country ... How are you going to confiscate and round all those up, either?" Watters said. "It's impossible."

Co-host Dana Perino said it was not up to the County Board of Supervisors to label groups "domestic terrorists" and they could better serve their city's constituents by focusing on other problems.

"There's a lot of problems that they should focus on and when you're the County Board of Supervisors that's what you should do," Perino advised.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.