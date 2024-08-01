JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris is afraid, and they're protecting her

Fox News host Jesse Watters dives into Vice President Kamala Harris' career as a longtime politician and explains why he believes she is not a leader.

JESSE WATTERS: For nine days and nights, the media gave Kamala wings and turned her into the Pantsuit Messiah. The Harris Sugar High was the media's excuse to bury the biggest story of the election: Trump dodging an assassin's bullet. But yesterday, everything changed. The talk of the town again was Donald Trump. Who knows better than anybody that if you want to change a narrative, you create a little controversy. 45 RSVP'd to the Black Journalists Convention and played the race card. Last night we said we had no idea how this was going to play out, but the dust is starting to settle, and we're picking up a few clues. The media barely covered Trump's comments today. If these comments were supposed to be devastating to the Trump campaign, the media would be playing it every hour. If this was so explosive, why didn't Kamala capitalize on it? She put out a bland paper statement last night but never brought it up again. They haven't cut an ad. Her surrogates aren't going wall to wall. A Democrat doesn't want to talk about race and play the victim and call Trump racist? That's strange. I wonder why Kamala's avoiding this. Does it have something to do with 'White Dudes for Harris'? And why isn't Kamala talking about this egregious attack on DEI? Maybe the black community sees Kamala differently than we think. I don't know. Maybe this issue of Kamala's race isn't as potent as we think. And that's a good thing, because this shouldn't be about race.

WHO IS THE REAL KAMALA HARRIS? AMERICA HAS SO MANY QUESTIONS AND JOURNALISTS AREN'T ASKING THEM

…

And that's exactly how Trump, whether he even knew what he was doing or not, shifted the debate. Everybody's now talking about what Trump needs to do to win. And what he touched on in his reference to Kamala's mixed race…she uses this side, sometimes the other side, the other time for political opportunity, gets to the heart of Kamala Harris. She's fake. And there's nothing wrong with people with mixed backgrounds identifying in different ways at different times. It's natural, but politicians are phony, and Kamala is a career politician who goes where the wind blows and changes positions day to day, changes accents. She does what's easy in the moment so she can't get pinned down. Everybody knows people like Kamala Harris. She's the kind of girl who's nice to your face, talks behind your back. She's someone who calls you a racist and then joins your ticket. Whatever Trump says, he'll say it to your face. Whoever you are, no matter what you look like, that's real.