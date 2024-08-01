Who is the real Kamala Harris? America has so many questions and journalists aren't asking them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Who is Kamala Harris and what does she stand for?

We thought we got an idea of her worldview and policy positions when she ran for president in the 2020 race.

KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTERS UNSURE WHEN ASKED ABOUT VP'S POLICY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

To tick down the list, she is on video saying that she:

*Wants to ban franking.

*Wants to eliminate the fossil fuel industry.

*Wants to end all offshore drilling.

*Wants to abolish ICE.

*Does not support border wall construction.

*Does not support the Remain in Mexico policy.

THE MEDIA'S SUDDEN REJECTION OF KAMALA HARRIS' 'BORDER CZAR' LABEL

But does support sanctuary cities.

*Supports reparations for slavery.

*Supports violent criminals voting from jail.

KAMALA HARRIS' FOREIGN POLICY CHOPS QUESTIONED: WHAT HAS SHE DONE, WHERE HAS SHE BEEN?

*Supports expanding the Supreme Court.

*Supports redirecting resources away from police.

*Supports ending cash bail laws.

*Supports ending private health insurance:

And opposes Voter ID.

You get the point.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SLAMS VP HARRIS FOR MISSING BLACK JOURNALIST CONVENTION: ‘NOWHERE TO BE FOUND’

And now, apparently, Harris has reversed herself on many of these issues. But we haven't actually heard her explain these flip-flops, of course. Instead, these reversals are being leaked to the press from her campaign via "unnamed sources."

Which begs another question: It's been more than ten days since Harris secured enough delegates for the Democratic Party's nomination, so why exactly hasn't she taken one question from an actual journalist yet about any of her past positions on policy? She did "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" as her first interview as the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, and her handlers continue to give her the Biden treatment... where basically the strategy is to plead the Fifth all the way to November 5th.

HOW VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS GOT STARTED IN POLITICS

This strategy is unsustainable, of course. Team Kamala believes they can simply ride the current sugar high for the next 95 days or so without doing one single press conference or real interview. But here's the thing: She still trails Trump on average nationally and in almost every swing state. The Harris team is allowing Trump to define her, which is quite easy to do given her own comments in the past.

A microcosm of Trump's strength versus Harris's weakness was on display once again in Chicago during the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Wednesday afternoon.

The Republican nominee was treated with outright hostility by Rachel Scott of ABC News straight out of the gate, but Trump hammered home his points around illegal immigration impacting minorities through social services being drastically cut regarding sanitation, education and police to help pay to support those in the country illegally. Trump also underscored the cruel tax that inflation is to all communities, regardless of color.

Meanwhile, Harris decided to blow off the event and instead will do it by Zoom instead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Why? Because her people know that if she ever had to take questions from an objective, prepared moderator, someone for example, like Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, it would be utterly disastrous to her campaign.

She simply does not have the ability to think or speak extemporaneously. And her policy positions are almost indefensible.

Ultimately, this race will come down to any debates Trump and Harris have. But here's a prediction: Trump is arguing, rightly so, that he agreed to debate Biden, not Harris, on ABC in September. But now Harris is saying the debate agreement still stands.

No, it does not. Trump and Harris are supposed to debate now, making the prior agreement with Biden null and void.

Harris says she'll still show up to the ABC debate regardless if Trump is there. I predict the former president will hold his ground, and the vice president will declare he chickened out while also declaring that there will be no more debates because Trump is "afraid" of her, with the media cheering her on every step of the way.

And that's the goal: Avoid Trump, and any substantive questions, at all costs. And try to eke out a win without ever being held to account.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, who is Kamala Harris?

We may never truly know. At least not until after Election Day.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM JOE CONCHA