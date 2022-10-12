JESSE WATTERS: Is Joe Biden suggesting the Saudis do him a political favor?

Fox News host Jesse Watters labels President Biden's meeting with Saudi Arabia a "disaster" Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Right before the big OPEC meeting, according to The Wall Street Journal, "U.S. officials called their counterparts in Saudi Arabia and other big Gulf producers with an urgent appeal — delay the decision for another month… " Why a month? Why not a week or two months? What's so special about a month from now? Wait a second. Isn't that when people head to the polls for the midterms? It is, isn't it? Doesn't it kind of sound like Joe Biden is demanding the Saudis do him a political favor? Well, that's what the Saudis thought, too.

DURBIN ADMITS BIDEN'S SAUDI ARABIA OUTREACH, FIST BUMP 'DIDN'T WORK'

Wall Street Journal says they "viewed it as a political gambit by the Biden administration to avoid bad news ahead of the U.S. midterm elections… " So, they said no to Joe. They're going to cut production and increase oil prices, but wait a second. Are you telling me that Joe Biden, the statesman, the former vice president, the former chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Mr. Diplomat, Mr. "I've Been to Every Country and I Know Every Leader," wasn't he going to work his charm on the crown prince — that didn't work? Well, apparently the meeting Biden had with them was a disaster. According to the report, "In August, the Saudis had planned to push OPEC to raise oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in an effort to please Mr. Biden, but Prince Mohammed ordered the increase lowered to a token 100,000 barrels a day after the Biden visit… " What did Joe do during that meeting that made the Saudis so angry?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE: