Most Wisconsin voters worried about crime as Dem who called police budgets 'bloated' falls in poll

Inflation was the most concerning issue to the majority of registered voters in Wisconsin

By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
NBC News panelist says crime will have 'devastating effect' on Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Video

NBC News panelist says crime will have 'devastating effect' on Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin

NBC News panelist Brendan Buck said Sunday that crime will have a "devastating effect" on Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin. 

The majority of registered voters in Wisconsin are deeply concerned about crime in their state as Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., takes the lead in a fiery Senate matchup against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Johnson took the lead with 52% support in the Wisconsin Senate race over Barnes, who was the candidate of choice for 46% of respondents. 

The poll reveals a stark contrast from an August poll from the university that found that Barnes was leading the race by seven percentage points, 52% to 45%. A Fox News poll conducted in late September showed Johnson with 48% support compared to Barnes' 44%.

A whopping 85% of registered voters in Wisconsin said they are either somewhat or very concerned about crime in their state. In Milwaukee, 90% of registered voters said they are worried about crime in their area.

DUELING WISCONSIN SENATE CANDIDATES WANT TO ‘SUPPORT LAW ENFORCEMENT’ IN KEY MIDTERM STATE

Sen. Ron Johnson, left, and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, right, will square off in the Wisconsin general election Nov. 8th. 

Sen. Ron Johnson, left, and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, right, will square off in the Wisconsin general election Nov. 8th.  (Morry Gash)

The majority of Democrats, Republicans and independents in the state, a total of 75%, support more funding for law enforcement. 

Barnes' 2020 interview with PBS Wisconsin recently resurfaced during which he said money could be taken from police departments to fund other community efforts. 

"We need to invest more in neighborhood services and programming for our residents, for our communities on the front end. Where will that money come from? Well, it can come from over bloated budgets in police departments, you know?" Barnes said.

MANDELA BARNES SHRUGGED OFF REPORTS OF POLICE OFFICERS BEING FOLLOWED HOME

Barnes has since said he does support police funding.

As prices remain high, inflation ranked as the most concerning issue to voters in Wisconsin, with gun violence and schools tying as the second most important issues to respondents.

Among likely Democratic voters in the state, abortion policy was the issue of top concern, while inflation ranked as the most important issue to the majority of Republican respondents. Public schools was the issue of most concern to likely independent voters.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking re-election this fall.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking re-election this fall. (Andy Manis)

According to the poll, 60% of registered voters in Wisconsin oppose the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and give power back to states to decide whether to place restrictions on abortion, while 33% agreed with the move. 

A previous Marquette survey in September found that only 30% supported the SCOTUS decision, indicating that support for the Dobbs decision may have increased slightly.

Only 42% of registered voters in Wisconsin approve of President Biden's handling of the presidency.

Only 42% of registered voters in Wisconsin approve of President Biden's handling of the presidency. (Drew Angerer)

Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race is virtually tied up with Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., leading Republican Tim Michels by one percentage point, 47% to 46%, within the poll's margin of error. The already close race has tightened over the last month after Evers lead by 3% in early September.

The poll concluded that President Biden has only a 42% job approval rating among registered voters in Wisconsin.

The Marquette University poll was conducted from Oct. 3-9 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

Fox News' Sophia Slacik contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

