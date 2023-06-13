Burisma audio tapes could be 'cataclysmic event' for President Biden, Matt Whitaker says

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, made a stunning claim Monday that a Burisma executive who allegedly paid $5 million in a Biden bribery scheme maintained audio recordings of calls with the family as an "insurance policy." On "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker discussed the "explosive" developments days after the FBI turned over a document to Congress that allegedly detailed a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden.

GRASSLEY: BURISMA EXECUTIVE WHO ALLEGEDLY PAID BIDEN HAS AUDIO RECORDINGS OF CONVERSATIONS WITH JOE, HUNTER

MATT WHITAKER: This is explosive. There's so many issues surrounding this, but remember what my home state senator, Chuck Grassley, said. This was redacted from the document they looked at, the 1023 that Chris Wray finally provided to the House and the Senate. This information, that there were recordings of the president of United States talking to a foreign national about bribes, was redacted from that 1023. That's extraordinary in and of itself. Now, the contents, if true, I mean, obviously this is a cataclysmic event because you just don't have these types of recordings usually available. And... it will prove essentially what Joe Biden knew and what his scheme was to abuse his power as vice president.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Monday that the Burisma executive who allegedly paid Joe Biden and Hunter Biden kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them, citing the FBI FD-1023 form that the bureau briefed congressional lawmakers on.

Grassley revealed from the Senate floor Monday what was said to be a redacted reference in the FBI-generated FD-1023 form alleging a criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national that involved influence over U.S. policy decisions.

Fox News Digital exclusively reported on the contents of the form last week. The FD-1023 form, dated June 30, 2020, is the FBI's interview with a "highly credible" confidential source who detailed multiple meetings and conversations he or she had with a top Burisma executive over the course of several years, starting in 2015. Fox News Digital has not seen the form, which is redacted, but it was described by several sources who are aware of its contents.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.