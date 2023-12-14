JESSE WATTERS: Jill Biden plagiarized the 'Nutcracker' scene, but with a twist

Jesse Watters discusses how first lady Jill Biden decorated things a little differently for the White House's Christmas this year on "Jesse Watters Primetime.'

FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN BLASTED OVER ‘BIZAREE’ WHITE HOUSE CHRITSMAS VIDEO: ‘UNITED STATES OF BANANAS’

JESSE WATTERS: There's nothing quite like Christmas at the White House. From Winston Churchill spending his Christmas with the Roosevelts in the midst of war, to Jackie Kennedy being the first first lady to decorate the halls with "Nutcracker" ornaments and twinkling lights. And who can forget Barney Cam?

Nancy Reagan famously brought Mr. T to the White House for Christmas in a crimson Santa suit with his signature gold chains. Melania Trump decked the halls with glam and some dancing ballerinas. And the media called that "Melania's White Christmas." But this year, Jill Biden did what Bidens do. She plagiarized recreating the "Nutcracker" scene, but with a twist.

As a patron of the ballet, I found it quite enchanting. But not everybody agrees. Some say it looks like the White House switched from cocaine to acid. Others say it looks like "The Hunger Games" or "Clockwork Orange." But it's a perfect symbol for the Biden presidency. People spin and tap dance while Joe doesn't appear on camera.

They called Melania's Christmas an all-White Christmas. That would make Jill's Christmas an anti-White Christmas because the dancing group Dorrance Dance supports critical race theory. Black Lives Matter, the Black Panthers, Malcolm X and the 1619 Project.