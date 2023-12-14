Dance company featured in Jill Biden’s Christmas video promotes ‘prison abolition,’ ‘defund the police’ groups

The New York City tap dancing troupe enlisted by first lady Jill Biden for a Christmas video promotes controversial far-left ideologies, including abolishing prisons and defunding the police.

The first lady got lit up on Twitter over her Wednesday video featuring Dorrance Dance performing a "playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite" in the White House.

However, outside the candy-coating, Dorrance Dance promotes controversial policies, including "prison abolition."

FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN BLASTED OVER ‘BIZARRE’ WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS VIDEO: ‘UNITED STATES OF BANANAS’

Dorrance Dance's "take action for justice [and] change" website page pushes readers to join their local Black Lives Matter or Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) chapters while including a quote from SURJ directly below it on their website.

"In this moment, we know there are thousands of white people who are looking for direction and a way to show up alongside black communities and communities of color. Welcome," the quote reads. "You are needed. Here are a few ways to start showing up – not just in words but in action."

The quote was pulled from SURJ's May 2020 Medium article, "5 Ways White People Can Take Action in Response to White and State-Sanctioned Violence."

On the same page, Dorrance Dance pushes readers to "get involved" in "prison abolition" work while pointing users to far-left organizations, including M4BL – which advocates for defunding the police.

Additionally, the organization pushes website users toward the organization Critical Resistance, which "seeks to build an international movement to end the prison industrial complex (PIC) by challenging the belief that caging and controlling people makes us safe," as well as INCITE! – a "network of radical feminists of color organizing to end state violence and violence in our homes and communities."

INCITE! also pushes allegations of "genocide" against the Israeli government on their homepage, which reads "free Palestine" at the top and pushes a digital poster for download reading, "feminists of color rise up free Palestine."

Additionally, Dorrance Dance's "educate yourself" page provides resources for "those who are investigating or have questions about white privilege, systemic racism, white fragility, and anti-racism for the very first time."

Biden's video of Dorrance Dance was bashed online after it was posted on Wednesday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the first lady shared the video from the official @FLOTUS account, along with a caption.

"A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy!" the first lady's post read.

But social media observers didn't seem to be enjoying the musical content.

The video was filled with smiling dancers in brightly colored costumes, prancing and tapping all over the White House , but many viewers described the video as nothing remotely close to a Christmas theme.

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment from the first lady on Dorrance Dance's support of the controversial policies.

The White House also did not answer Fox News Digital's questions on whether the first lady was aware of Dorrance Dance's support of these policies when she enlisted them for the video or how much the performance potentially cost taxpayers.

Dorrance Dance also did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.