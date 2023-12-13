First lady Jill Biden blasted over 'bizarre' White House Christmas video: 'United States of Bananas'

First lady Jill Biden was blasted Wednesday night after posting a video to X showing dancers tapping around the holiday-decorated White House, whose theme this year is "Magic, Wonder and Joy."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the first lady shared the video from the official @FLOTUS account, along with the caption.

"A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy!" the first lady's post read.

But social media observers didn't seem to be enjoying the musical content.

"The United States of Bananas," one viewer posted.

"Imagine thinking this gives America the Christmas spirit," another wrote.

"You are so strange. Bizarre. Freaky," one said.

One comment even shared Melania's video when Donald Trump was in office, saying how it was tasteful, seasonal, appealed to everyone and was absolutely breathtaking and gorgeous, unlike Biden's, which they said was "utterly tacky, tasteless, and ANTI Christmas."

"Looks like the WH switched from cocaine to acid," one viewer posted, an apparent reference to the discovery of cocaine at the executive mansion earlier this year.

The video was filled with smiling dancers in brightly colored costumes, prancing and tapping all over the White House, but many viewers described the video as nothing remotely close to a Christmas theme.

"I wonder what that cost taxpayers," another wrote.

"ABSOLUTE GARBAGE," another viewer said.

Some asked if the video was a joke, adding it was embarrassing and inappropriate for children.

Other viewers asked what the cost of the video was and how much it was costing taxpayers.

The White House was not immediately available for comment on the video.

