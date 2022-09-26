NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters said the President Biden and Democratic Party has little to run on and little to offer voters as the midterms approach – and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted it – Monday on "The Five."

JESSE WATTERS: Jen Psaki just admitted her boss has a terrible record to run on and told elected Democrats to run away from Joe Biden. They’ve had two years with full, total control and their midterm message is Republicans are extremists, which is a hoax. That’s pretty crazy. I mean they can’t run on the infrastructure bill. They didn’t build anything. What else are they going to run on? Are they going to run on COVID relief? Everybody got COVID. Everybody got COVID! What are you going to run on, COVID relief? It actually triggered inflation. Are you going to run on the Inflation Reduction Act? That didn't reduce inflation at all. Are you going to run on the border? Border crossings are up. Are you going to run on crime? Crime's up. Are you going to run on foreign policy? He disgraced us in Afghanistan, and there’s a land war in Europe. You can’t run on that. What are you going to run on?

The economy? Stock market is down. Under Joe Biden wages are down. Under Joe Biden we’re losing money. The media comes out, and you’re spinning polls like crazy. Oh, he’s got momentum, the Democrats, you know, got the Republicans right where they want them. Joe is lying, falling down, he's corrupt, he's losing us money. You’re looking at a Biden presidency that’s a total fraud. Eighty-one million votes, he can’t even do a rally? The pool camera doesn’t pull out, because no one showed up. The Biden rally is free. I told you guys the other day, the whole motorcade cross by deep blue Manhattan, no one clapped. It was like the prime minister of Yugoslavia.

