Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Greenland needs US for defense because 'Europeans project weakness,' US Treasury Secretary argues

Scott Bessent cited threats from Russia in his defense to take over the Danish territory

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Scott Bessent warns Europeans project weakness opposing Greenland bid Video

Scott Bessent warns Europeans project weakness opposing Greenland bid

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended President Donald Trump's bid to take over Greenland as a security tactic on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. needs to protect Greenland because Europe projects "weakness" in defense of the president's renewed calls to acquire the country.

Bessent was asked by Kristen Welker on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday whether President Donald Trump is serious about his effort to take over the Danish territory or whether his remarks were being used as leverage in negotiations with other European nations.

Bessent told Welker that presidents have considered acquiring Greenland for "over a century" and that Trump is focused on future threats from countries such as Russia in the Arctic region.

TRUMP HAS NOT YET ‘SHOWN HIS HAND’ ON GREENLAND AS TARIFFS RAISE THE STAKES, FOREIGN POLICY EXPERT SAYS

Scott Bessent speaks with reporters

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized European leaders for projecting "weakness" amid threats in the Arctic. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

"[D]own the road, this fight for the Arctic is real," Bessent said. "We would keep our NATO guarantees. And if there were an attack on Greenland from Russia, from some other area, we would get dragged in."

He added, "So better now, peace through strength, make it part of the United States, and there will not be a conflict because the United States right now, we are the hottest country in the world. We are the strongest country in the world. Europeans project weakness. U.S. projects strength."

"But just very quickly, is this a negotiating tactic, Mr. Secretary?" Welker said. "Is the goal to get a deal to have enhanced security in Greenland, for example?"

DENMARK'S FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TRUMP HAS A POINT ON CHINA AND RUSSIA'S THREAT TO GREENLAND

"The president believes that enhanced security is not possible without Greenland being part of the U.S," Bessent answered.

Young demonstrators hold protest signs outside the U.S. Consulate in Nuuk to oppose foreign control of Greenland.

President Donald Trump renewed calls to purchase or annex Greenland over the weekend. (Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has also said Greenland is vital to U.S. national security because of its vast mineral resources.

On Saturday, Trump announced new tariffs on several European countries unless a deal is reached for the island’s purchase by the U.S.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Protests led by Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen erupted the same day in opposition to Trump's bid, with protesters reportedly shouting that Greenland was "not for sale."

A split of Trump and Greenlandic protesters.

People wave Greenlandic flags during a mass demonstration opposing President Donald Trump’s proposal to acquire Greenland, in Nuuk, Greenland, on Jan. 17, 2026. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images; Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP via Getty Images)

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark with a population of about 57,000.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue