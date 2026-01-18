Greenland needs US for defense because 'Europeans project weakness,' US Treasury Secretary argues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. needs to protect Greenland because Europe projects "weakness" in defense of the president's renewed calls to acquire the country.

Bessent was asked by Kristen Welker on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday whether President Donald Trump is serious about his effort to take over the Danish territory or whether his remarks were being used as leverage in negotiations with other European nations.

Bessent told Welker that presidents have considered acquiring Greenland for "over a century" and that Trump is focused on future threats from countries such as Russia in the Arctic region.

"[D]own the road, this fight for the Arctic is real," Bessent said. "We would keep our NATO guarantees. And if there were an attack on Greenland from Russia, from some other area, we would get dragged in."

He added, "So better now, peace through strength, make it part of the United States, and there will not be a conflict because the United States right now, we are the hottest country in the world. We are the strongest country in the world. Europeans project weakness. U.S. projects strength."

"But just very quickly, is this a negotiating tactic, Mr. Secretary?" Welker said. "Is the goal to get a deal to have enhanced security in Greenland, for example?"

"The president believes that enhanced security is not possible without Greenland being part of the U.S," Bessent answered.

Trump has also said Greenland is vital to U.S. national security because of its vast mineral resources.

On Saturday, Trump announced new tariffs on several European countries unless a deal is reached for the island’s purchase by the U.S.

Protests led by Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen erupted the same day in opposition to Trump's bid, with protesters reportedly shouting that Greenland was "not for sale."

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark with a population of about 57,000.

