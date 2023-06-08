Jesse Watters: It's time to bring impeachment charges against Joe Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters discussed the report exclusively from Fox News Digital alleging that a Burisma executive paid the Biden family $10 million in a bribe scheme on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JOE BIDEN ALLEGEDLY PAID $5M BY BURISMA EXECUTIVE AS PART OF A BRIBERY SCHEME, ACCORDING TO FBI DOCUMENT

JESSE WATTERS: We're learning what's in the Biden Bibe document that the FBI's been trying to hide. And the allegation inside this document is explosive. Sources familiar with the document tell Fox News Digital that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were paid $10 million in bribes by Ukraine. This was while Joe Biden was vice president.

The highly credible confidential source had multiple meetings and conversations with a top executive at Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company where Hunter worked. And these conversations stretched for five years. And the source told the FBI about these conversations in June 2020. Right as Joe Biden was wrapping up the Democrat nomination, the Burisma executive told the FBI's confidential source that Burisma had to pay the Bidens for help getting rid of the Ukrainian prosecutor who is investigating Burisma for corruption.

Quote, "5 million for one Biden, 5 million for the other Biden," the burisma executive told the confidential human source. People who've seen the document tell us that the $5 million payments were a kind of retainer agreement that Burisma had with the Bidens to deal with a number of issues, one of which was getting rid of this prosecutor.

Other issues Burisma needed Biden's help with was help with oil deals. And the executives said they needed to pay Joe Biden because Hunter was quote unquote "dumb" and couldn't get much done by himself.