JESSE WATTERS: Investors see SoftBank come in like this and they want to get in too

JESSE WATTERS: The president was in the house for the Army-Navy game this weekend. And we're not talking about Biden.

And our producers just found out Biden never attended an Army-Navy game as president. It's kind of weird, right? Maybe he was afraid of the 'boo birds.' Anyway. 47 brought the whole crew. JD, Elon, Vivek, Tulsi, Kash and Hegseth.

…

There was a special guest at the game, Daniel Penny, a free man. Everybody in that shot knows what it's like to be wrongfully accused.

…

Even Democrats wanted to watch the game with Trump, but the suite was locked. So Democrat Governor Wes Moore had to wait in the hall to shake 47's hand. Got his picture with the dictator and now he's happy.

And if they couldn't make it to the game, they just flew down to Mar-a-Lago. The CEO of the biggest venture capital firm in the world for tech, SoftBank, is making a big bet on America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investors see SoftBank come in like this and they want to get in too. It's like when Pelosi buys a stock, you know it's going up.