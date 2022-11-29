JESSE WATTERS: We have questions about Biden's Secret Service rental cars catching fire

Fox News host Jesse Watters tried to make sense of President Biden's Secret Service rental cars apparently catching on fire and what might have caused it on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Something strange happened in Nantucket over the weekend and we're trying to get to the bottom of it. You see, over the Thanksgiving holiday, Joe took Jill and Hunter and the kids to the snazzy island off the coast of Massachusetts — you know, it's a little place called Nantucket — you know, a little getaway. And they left on Sunday and hours later, boom! All five of Biden's Secret Service rental cars burst into flames. They were parked at the Nantucket airport just feet away from the jet fuel tanks.

BIDEN’S SECRET SERVICE RENTAL VEHICLES BURST INTO FLAMES AFTER HE LEFT NANTUCKET VACATION

Here at "Primetime," we thought this whole thing seemed kind of odd and we have some questions. First of all, why is the president's motorcade booking Hertz rental cars? And also, look at the damage. Only the front of the cars were burned up? What's that about? And plus, if these cars weren't started and no one was in them, how could the engine catch on fire — hit all five cars? Alright, let's say it didn't happen randomly. If they didn't ignite on their own, then who did it? Are there any suspects? And if so, who? Are police looking into this or did the Secret Service just leave a bunch of Tasers next to, like, a hot cigarette lighter?

