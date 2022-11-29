Expand / Collapse search
Biden's fumbled Afghanistan withdrawal was a propaganda gift to China, Defense Department finds

Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal was among the lowest points in his presidency

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Al Qaeda and ISIS regroup to Afghanistan after US withdrawal Video

Al Qaeda and ISIS regroup to Afghanistan after US withdrawal

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on the terror threat to Afghanistan and Afghan women from ISIS and Al Qaeda on 'Special Report with Bret Baier.'

President Biden's fumbled withdrawal from Afghanistan was a propaganda gift to China, his Defense Department found Tuesday.

The DOD's claim came as part of its annual report to Congress on national security developments relating to China, which it released Tuesday. The report suggests that China capitalized on the withdrawal to convince world leaders that the U.S. is not a reliable ally.

"The PRC employed multiple diplomatic tools in an attempt to erode U.S. and partner influence," the report reads, including "highlighting the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan."

Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan was among the lowest points in his presidency, with 13 soldiers dying in a suicide bombing while protecting the Kabul airport in the evacuation.

BIDEN'S AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL FAILURES DETAILED IN REPORT

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he walks to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia.

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he walks to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Taliban fighters guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan's capital. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Taliban fighters guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan's capital. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Biden's DOD has focused on China as America's top global adversary throughout his time in office. The report says the PRC is working toward "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049, and is also vastly expanding its nuclear arsenal.

Biden defended his handling of the withdrawal both during and after the process, arguing there was no clean way to end U.S. deployment in the region.

U.S. DONATED $780 MILLION TO AFGHANISTAN IN AID

He and other administration officials argued the process would be "safe and orderly" in the months leading up to the operation, but it turned out to be both chaotic and deadly.

Americans and global allies were subjected to scenes of Afghans clinging to U.S. planes as they took off from the Kabul airport, with some plummeting to their deaths.

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he speaks about the evacuation of Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 22, 2021. 

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he speaks about the evacuation of Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 22, 2021.  (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Biden had initially claimed that the U.S.-backed government in Kabul could stand against the Taliban for months or longer without U.S. support. That government fell before the U.S. withdrawal was even complete, however, and the final U.S. planes took off from Kabul while it was under Taliban control.

When the withdrawal was complete, at least 100 U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghan allies were stranded in the country under Taliban rule.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

