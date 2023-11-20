JESSE WATTERS: The George Floyd story is very different, depending on who you talk to

FOX News host Jesse Watters reflects on the death of George Floyd three years later on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: It was 2020 and the virus had shut down the country , but it wasn't politicians who opened it back up. George Floyd did. His death on May 25, 2020, unofficially ended the lockdowns, bringing millions of protesters out of quarantine and onto the streets.

But the George Floyd story is very different, depending on who you talk to. He was arrested by Minneapolis police after a convenience store said he used counterfeit money.

KAMALA HARRIS REACTS TO ROUGH BIDEN POLLS: 'WE'RE GOING TO HAVE TO EARN OUR RE-ELECT'

Fifteen minutes later, he was on the ground screaming he couldn't breathe and then he was unconscious. America was consumed with anger and violence. Over two dozen people died. Fires were set, squad cars destroyed, businesses looted. Rioters caused nearly $2 billion in damage. Police departments across the country were defunded. The police and the people, demoralized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This triggered a national crime wave, a pressure campaign to force critical race theory into schools and a corporate shakedown that resulted in a massive transfer of wealth. So, a highly respected and award-winning journalist from Minneapolis named Liz Collin decided to investigate because any initial investigation into George Floyd was deemed racist and radioactive. Her documentary out today called "The Fall of Minneapolis," tells you things you haven't heard before.