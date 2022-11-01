Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Gavin Newsom has to answer for Paul Pelosi attack and Cali crime

If David DePape was deported, Paul Pelosi would not have ended up in hospital, Jesse Watters says

Fox News Staff
Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on the Paul Pelosi attack after David DePape appears in court on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters dives into the attack against Paul Pelosi and calls out Gov. Gavin Newsom on California's crime crisis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."  

JESSE WATTERS: San Francisco officials say in order to get DePape's criminal history, "Primetime" has to fill out a bunch of paperwork by hand and drop it off in-person. Plus, how is it that we don't have a mug shot by now? We know he was an illegal alien from Canada and we know he's been convicted of a slew of felonies. The police chief announced it on camera. So why are they hiding this? How bad is this guy's rap sheet? I mean, obviously, he should have been deported and if he was, Paul Pelosi wouldn't be in the hospital.

NANCY PELOSI HUSBAND ATTACK SUSPECT DAVID DEPAPE ARRAIGNED IN SAN FRANCISCO COURT

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to a question during a gubernatorial debate with Republican challenger state Sen. Brian Dahle, held by KQED Public Television in San Francisco, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to a question during a gubernatorial debate with Republican challenger state Sen. Brian Dahle, held by KQED Public Television in San Francisco, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has to answer for all of this, but Newsom hasn't really cared for a while.

