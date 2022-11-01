JESSE WATTERS: Gavin Newsom has to answer for Paul Pelosi attack and Cali crime

Fox News host Jesse Watters dives into the attack against Paul Pelosi and calls out Gov. Gavin Newsom on California's crime crisis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: San Francisco officials say in order to get DePape's criminal history, "Primetime" has to fill out a bunch of paperwork by hand and drop it off in-person. Plus, how is it that we don't have a mug shot by now? We know he was an illegal alien from Canada and we know he's been convicted of a slew of felonies. The police chief announced it on camera. So why are they hiding this? How bad is this guy's rap sheet? I mean, obviously, he should have been deported and if he was, Paul Pelosi wouldn't be in the hospital.

NANCY PELOSI HUSBAND ATTACK SUSPECT DAVID DEPAPE ARRAIGNED IN SAN FRANCISCO COURT

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has to answer for all of this, but Newsom hasn't really cared for a while.