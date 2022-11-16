JESSE WATTERS: Donate money to Democrats and you can get away with almost anything

Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned the similarity between Democrats' 2008 Wall Street and the FTX cryptocurrency scam on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: 2008 was a year to remember. People's life savings evaporated, their jobs gone, their homes foreclosed on. It was all thanks to Wall Street with the help of Fannie and Freddie and buffoons like Barney Frank doing oversight. Bankers loaded us up with risky mortgage products that blew up the entire economy, and instead of slapping handcuffs on bad bankers, Washington said Wall Street was too big to fail and executives got their golden parachutes while Main Street got nothing.

Wall Street bet on Barack Obama and that's still paying off. Under Barack Obama, Wall Street and Washington fell in love and never looked back. Big banks get bailed out by Democrats. Then the big banks donate to Democrats and then Democrats leave the big banks alone. Washington hires guys from Wall Street and then Wall Street hires guys from Washington and they all scratch each other's back. Over a decade later, they're not even trying to hide it.

