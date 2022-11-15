CBS anchor argues Bezos, wealthy should 'write a check' to government instead of charities

One "CBS Mornings" anchor had an idea where billionaire Jeff Bezos could send his money, after the founder of Amazon vowed to donate the majority of his wealth during his lifetime.

The liberal entrepreneur said Monday that he wants to devote most of his money to fighting climate change and supporting people who will "unify" humanity. But CBS anchorTony Dokoupil suggested Bezos and other wealthy people should consider donating their funds to the government instead of private charities.

"The other thing about charitable giving for these super rich billionaires, and so forth, is if you’re having trouble figuring out where to give it, you could write a check to the treasury and we as a country, as a democracy could decide how to spend it," he proposed.

As his co-hosts started to cut in, Dokoupil defended his idea. "After all the internet was built by tax payer dollars," he said.

But co-hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson didn't entirely agree with this sentiment.

"I wouldn't want to do that," King retorted. Burleson pushed back with, "But you also have to trust where the money is going."

Dokoupil suggested it wasn't "democratic" for billionaires to spend their money how they wished.

"When you take private assets and you plow it into whatever you care about it, it’s not really a democratic process," he said.

The journalist claimed how billionaires spend their massive wealth was a "controversial thing" that was up for discussion.

"It’s a controversial thing these days, more so. People are kind of waking up to it and thinking huh, we have richer people than ever, and they got more influence than ever, is that what we want to be doing?" he told his co-hosts.

By giving money to the government for research, "we [would] all benefit," Dokoupil concluded.

On Twitter, Dokoupil responded to one viewer who objected to this idea. She brought up how bureaucracies waste money while the private sector can accomplish much more.

"It's an interesting debate! I should do a whole piece on it," Dokoupil reacted.

According to a Fox News survey from October, more Americans are warming up to socialist ideas about wealth distribution, while they also reject the left-wing philosophy for the direction of the country.

A majority, 52% of respondents, wanted Washington to "lend them a hand," up from 44% in 2021. At the same time, 60% respondents said moving away from capitalism towards socialism would be a "bad thing."

Regardless, in deep blue districts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other progressive "Squad" members of Congress who identify with the Democratic Socialists of America won their races by a landslide last Tuesday.