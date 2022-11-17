JESSE WATTERS: Dems use their old playbook as they search for their new leader

Fox News host Jesse Watters lists who Democrats might look to for new representation of their party on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Pelosi's vice-like grip on Democratic Party power looks to be coming to an end, but it's been a hell of a ride for Nance. Her policies may have been trash, but at least she could execute the duties of the speaker of the House, and now that she's gone, what's next?

NANCY PELOSI WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AS LEADER OF THE HOUSE DEMOCRATS

Could it be Michelle Obama? We crashed her book tour to ask people what they thought about her and we'll have more of that later on in the show. But we know it won't be Jim Clyburn or Chuck Schumer. No one's going to follow them. Their time has come and gone and Joe Biden's got nothing left in the tank. We don't even know if he's going to run again in '24. Members of his own party are already doubting his fitness.

So, in their quest for a new king, it looks like the Democrats are turning to their old playbook, the same one that got Joe Biden elected in the first place: The basement plan. Democrats know they need to keep their candidates out of sight and out of mind because the more people see and hear them, the less they like. Naturally, that means John Fetterman just moved to the top of the Democrats' list for 2024.