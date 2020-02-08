Jesse Watters to Democrats unhappy with Trump's tone after acquittal: 'I don't care'

Jesse Watters celebrated President Trump's "best week ever" Saturday during his "Watters' World" segment by responding to "the left."

"The president broke Joy Behar," Watters said. "She just malfunctioned out there on live TV."

"I'm crazy today. He's made me crazy this week," Behar had said on ABC News' "The View" after an earpiece malfunction. "He's winning because I'm getting nuttier and nuttier."

TRUMP CONDEMNS ‘EVIL’ IMPEACHMENT AFTER SENATE ACQUITTAL: ‘IT WAS A DISGRACE’

Watters also turned his attention to Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

"A powerful address boasting about the blue-collar boom, showcasing personal stories of sacrifice with a very inspiring patriotic flourish there at the end," Watters said, before blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's ripping of Trump's speech.

"She wanted to prove the radical Democrats that she hated Trump just as much as they did," Watters said. "But regular Democrats hated that and they ripped her."

"They looked like they hated our country and Nancy Pelosi, the whole time, she's sitting up there with a disgusting look on her face," a C-SPAN caller had said. "It's outrageous."

Watters said Democrats did not care for the president's tone after he was acquitted, before blasting Democrats for their actions.

"Democrats didn't like Trump's tone. I don't care. The fanatical left just put everyone through hell for three years. For what? Nothing," Watters said. "No collusion, no obstruction, no high crimes. Now, what are they going to do? We'll find out next week, [...] and we'll be ready."