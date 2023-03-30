JESSE WATTERS: Democrats think a Trump mug shot will scare you - they're wrong

Fox News host Jesse Watters tears into the Democrats over the indictment of former President Donald Trump Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

JESSE WATTERS: For the first time in American history, a former president has been indicted. This day will go down as a dark day for America. President Trump's been indicted by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg for a private civil settlement he made with a woman seven years ago. Bragg's star witnesses Michael Cohen, a convicted felon and disbarred lawyer, and Stormy Daniels, a porn actress who begged for hush money and worked with Michael Avenatti, another convicted felon who just so happened to get women to falsely accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

So where's the crime? A lawyer settled a civil case with the woman? How many civil cases has Bill Clinton settled with women? How many civil cases have members of Congress settled with women? We were told by the Democrats in the media that your private life is your private life, everything was consensual. Now all of a sudden, consensual is a felony. And they're literally prosecuting the former president over sex, sex which Donald Trump denies. He claims he was extorted. The left has been saying they want to get the government out of the bedroom. They just kicked down the bedroom door.

This is a calculated move. Do you think Donald Trump would be indicted if he wasn't running? Trump's poll numbers were looking good, and now Democrats will have the most famous photo of all time in their arsenal: Trump's mug shot. It'll be plastered on billboards, T-shirts, campaign ads, everywhere you look for the next two years. Mug shot will be front page, every newspaper lead story, every network, every cable show. Democrats are branding Trump as a criminal, along with the 74 million people who voted for him. They think the mug shot will scare you. They're wrong.