JESSE WATTERS: The Democrats are laughing at the Republicans now

Watters reacts to the ousting of Kevin McCarthy

FOX News host Jesse Watters reacts to the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

FOX News host Jesse Watters weighs in on congressional Republicans' future leadership after the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Matt Gaetz doesn't want to be speaker and he has no idea who else should be speaker. He just knows Kevin McCarthy shouldn't be speaker, and why would anybody want to be speaker if one guy has the power to throw you overboard? The Democrats are laughing at the Republicans now. The Republicans just dethroned their best fundraiser and throttled the impeachment inquiry. So, what's going to happen this week? Nothing.  

SOME IN BIDEN'S STAFF WORRY HIS DOG ONLY HAS 'APPETITE' FOR SECRET SERVICE MEMBERS 

Now, that could be good. We don't know, but there's a lot going on in the country. Crime, the border, stock market today took a bath, and the Republicans aren't going to vote for the new speaker until next Wednesday. So, we won't really know if this was all worth it until November.  

If they can get clean spending bills that don't break the bank, that's great, but if they can't and we get another ish sandwich forced down our throats without any idea what's in it just to keep the government open and rack up more debt, then this was just a big waste of time.  

