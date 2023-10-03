FOX News host Laura Ingraham reacts to the ousting of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: McCarthy is out as speaker of the House..... Now, at this moment, the House GOP conference is meeting to decide who could be the next Speaker of the House after the shocking ouster of McCarthy. Now, you remember it took five days and 15 rounds of voting to get him confirmed back in January, but just hours now to kick him out. This was a historic move orchestrated by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Up until just before the show, Gaetz was supposed to be sitting right here telling me what was going to come next in the big fight and give me behind-the-scenes details of the ouster, but he's in that all hands-on deck meeting and can't get out. He did send us this note to share with you. "I'm sorry, I can't join you tonight. I'm meeting with the House Republican Conference to chart our future. It's been a historic day and our work is not done."

Now, I think we all do understand the underlying point here about governing by these continuing resolutions. We need a plan to protect the border. I mean that. We need to seriously consider the billions in aid that we're just rubberstamping – setting out to Ukraine, but I have to say tonight, it's hard to see how what happened today gets Republicans closer to achieving any of those goals.

So, the legitimate concerns may have some sticking power, but the problem here, I think, is twofold. Number one, there's no plan that follows. That's what supposedly they're working on tonight. The folks suggesting to take up the gavel have all said that they support McCarthy. So, what's next? Number two, after contending that McCarthy was wrong to use Democrat votes to assist in passing a short-term spending package, Gaetz and the seven other GOP members used 208 Democrats to oust McCarthy . So, I guess it's okay when they do it.