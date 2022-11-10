Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats created a system focused on ballots, not votes

It's not about persuasion anymore, it's about Democrats getting as many ballots as possible, Jesse Watters argues

Fox News host Jesse Watters addresses Arizona and Nevada's uncalled races and calls on Republicans to make an election game plan on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked why some political races are dragging out on "Jesse Watters Primetime."  

JESSE WATTERS: Elections used to be decided on election night. "American Idol" can handle millions of votes in a commercial break, but it takes Arizona, Nevada a week? None of it makes sense because they don't want the system to make sense. The longer some of these races drag out for, the better it is for Democrats because they've created a system centered around ballots, not votes. It's not about winning your vote anymore. It's not about persuading you. It's about flooding the state with as many ballots as possible and getting them filled out Democrat.

BALANCE OF POWER: WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE UNCALLED SENATE RACES IN ARIZONA, NEVADA, ALASKA AND GEORGIA?

So, what do Republicans do? They can't rely on Election Day voting anymore. You got to do something earlier. They have to get in on the early voting game. I mean, the early ballot game, because that's what's going on here. 

