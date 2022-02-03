Jesse Watters: Democrats are sacrificing Black lives for campaign cash

Jesse Watters railed against the Democrats Thursday for their lackadaisical approach to crime that he believed was causing spikes in violence.

Despite the fact that President Biden has said he supports funding police departments, Watters said it wasn't enough to solve the rise in crime.

"Biden didn't utter a single word today about dangerous Democrat days or dumb bail laws. He just promised to shovel cash down the city government's throat to prove he doesn't want to defund the police," he said.

"The NYPD could have a trillion-dollar budget, but if the guys they bust keep walking out with no bail and no charges, what's the point? And if you want to take guns off the street, take the guys that use the guns off the street," the Fox News host said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DEFUND THE POLICE MOVEMENT STILL HURTING LAW ENFORCEMENT ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

He went on to blast the progressive "Squad" for supporting mostly-unpopular policies to defund the police.

"[I'm] talking about the reduction of our NYPD budget and defunding the $6 billion NYPD budget," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said in 2020.

"Not only do we need to defund, but we need to dismantle and start anew," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said during that same year.

Watters pointed out that Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., called for defending the police and then later hired private security to protect her.

REP. CORI BUSH'S CAR HIT BY GUNFIRE IN ST. LOUIS

"That last squad member Cori Bush just had her car shut up and then she hired an armed private security detail. But that's life in America," he said.

He went on to suggest that Democrats' greed was behind their soft approach to crime.

"And thanks to George Soros-funded DA's you can stick up a convenience store for lunch and be sitting at your kitchen table for dinner. Biden won't call out Soros because he needs the money. The billionaire just cut a check for $125 million to fund Democrat midterm campaigns … So Democrats are sacrificing Black lives for campaign cash. That's the bottom line."