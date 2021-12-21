Jesse Watters warns that Democrats want Biden to be 'king' rather than president

Left-wing Democrats currently furious at West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for effectively killing President Biden's "Build Back Better" socioeconomic overhaul legislation have been making demands as if they want a king and not a president, Jesse Watters said Tuesday on "The Five."

In a tweet earlier in the day, a frustrated New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Biden to "lean on his executive authority now – he has been delaying and underutilizing it so far."

Host Dagen McDowell told Watters that people like the Bronx Democrat would be conversely apoplectic if a Republican like Donald Trump were to try to force his entire agenda through by executive fiat, and "whinge and screech about the ruination of democracy."

"Let's make him King," Watters remarked of the far-left's take on how Biden should now behave.

‘We will build him a throne, put a crown on his head. We’ll just have a monarchy. The Squad can go home – the power of the purse we can give to Joe."

"Send the Supreme Court home too while we are at it. Checks and balances. Just a monarchy now. Like, who talks like that?"

Watters noted that Democrats' critiques don't pass the "shoe-on-the-other-foot-test" and that the far-left's mantra appears to be "just jam it through."

KING: OMAR ATTACKING MANCHIN PROVES HE'S RIGHT

Host Greg Gutfeld added that personal attacks against Manchin from critics like actress Bette Midler aren't helping.

Midler declared West Virginia residents "poor, illiterate and strung out" after their senior senator torpedoed the legislation she so supported. The "Beaches" star and onetime "Seinfeld" cameo later apologized, claiming she is "just seeing red."

Similarly, New York Post columnist Andrea Peyser pointed out earlier Tuesday that the Mountain State itself was founded by "rugged individualists" who broke away from the Confederacy and the slave-owning counties comprising the Commonwealth of Virginia in 1861 to become a new "Union" state in the middle of the Civil War.