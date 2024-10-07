JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are 'haunted' by the echoes of Hillary Clinton

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses possible concern among Democrats about Vice President Kamala Harris’ lack of media interviews on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

JESSE WATTERS: It's getting spooky. Democrats haunted by the echoes of Hillary Clinton. That's from Politico. Kamala went from being the next Obama to being Hillary. They're worried she's running the same "Play it safe" campaign.

Up to this point, she's had about the same number of events as Hillary. And ‘Crooked’ had pneumonia. Since the DNC, Kamala has spent half of her time in D.C., a third of it without any public appearances. Trump is everywhere. Anxious Dems wonder why Harris isn't. Kamala has been a ghost, and even Vegas is spooked.

Trump's up by seven points in the betting markets. Look at that. And CNN is gearing up for a horror show.

Obama world doesn't find it funny. Remember, Kamala was his idea. David Axelrod says Harris needs to step it up. It's only the most difficult oral exam on the planet for the most difficult job.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So Obama's ordering Harris to do more interviews. And the last time a Democrat didn't listen to Obama, they got couped.