JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are already drooling

Jesse Watters discusses how Democrats are eager to use a Trump mugshot if there ends up being one to bolster President Biden on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: THE LEFT IS SO TURNED ON BY THE IDEA OF TRUMP BEING LOCKED BEHIND BARS, THEY'RE NOT THINKING

JESSE WATTERS: There are few photos that are burned into the memory of every American. U.S. Marines planting our flag into Japanese soil during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston after landing a quick right hand. Nixon throwing up deuces after being the first president in history to resign. When a once-in-a-lifetime moment's captured on camera, it's priceless.

Right now, Democrats are setting up what's going to be the most famous picture in American history: Donald Trump's mugshot. The most controversial president of all time will be the first president to have a mugshot if Democrats have their way. The Daily Mail reports Trump will be indicted tomorrow and arraigned next week, and Democrats are already drooling…

Al Franken knows how powerful a photo can be. Remember, his political career was ended by one. Trump's mugshot is going to be lethal for the Democrats' next election. It's no coincidence this frail bookkeeping case was brought right as Trump was rising in the polls.

Biden is going to use Trump's mugshot in every campaign ad from now until next November. It's going to be on the front page of every newspaper and lead story of every network and cable show. Democrats will print T-shirts up and put it on billboards. It's going to be the most famous meme of all time, and once it's released, it's going to be the most viral image ever.

The public will have the picture about 30 seconds after that flash goes off. It took "Primetime," what, a month to get Pauly P's DUI mugshot, and he actually committed a crime. We had to write letters. We had to get lawyers involved. But Pauly P has Democrat privilege. They're obsessed with getting Trump's mugshot and they're going to use it against the former president, the 74 million people that voted for him and anybody else who supports him in '24.