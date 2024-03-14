JESSE WATTERS: Could Aaron Rodgers actually become vice president?

Fox News Jesse Watters breaks down rumors of a Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.-Aaron Rodgers ticket on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Today, there's another star who could be about to make a political splash – a sports star, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers, former Green Bay Packers quarterback now with the Jets, is having his name tossed around as a potential VP. Not Trump's VP, not Biden's VP, RFK, Jr.'s VP.

JETS' AARON RODGERS DENIES ACCUSATIONS HE SHARED SANDY HOOK CONSPIRACIES

ESPN loves the Rodgers VP story, loves it. Automatic ratings. And now they can talk politics without getting in trouble. And remember a large portion of ESPN's audience? African-American. RFK, Jr. [is] already performing well with them, and adding Rodgers to the ticket would help and really hurt Biden. The Jets? Boy, do they need help. Rodgers blew out his Achilles on the fourth snap of last season. Imagine his return to training camp this summer as RFK, Jr's running mate. Now, if Kennedy-Rodgers wins the White House and the Jets are in the playoffs, would the Secret Service play a line?

What do you think's harder? Debating Kamala or beating the Bills? Well, you probably have to prepare more for the Bills, but Rodgers doesn't even have to campaign. He just shows up to practice, throws a few touchdowns on Sunday, and answers twice as many questions from reporters.

Now, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but RFK, Jr. is making his VP announcement in Oakland, which happens to be Aaron Rodgers' hometown. Who wins Wisconsin if Kennedy has Rodgers? Do Trump or Biden stand a chance? Would Kennedy-Rodgers be playing spoiler, or would they be playing to win? Remember, Kennedy-Rodgers just needs 34% of the vote, and they're in the White House. Three-way split.

Now I know a bunch of 20 and 30 and even 40 year old guys who would punch that ticket just for fun. And tonight, the Democratic Party is in panic mode. The word around Washington? Democrats prepare to go to war against third-party candidates. After kicking RFK Jr. out of the Democratic primaries, the DNC isn't finished with them. They're building a whole team-- savvy veterans to suffocate a possible Kennedy-Rodgers run. Behind the scenes, there's a Jill Stein hangover. Remember Jill Stein? Cost Hillary in '16? And Jill Stein couldn't even shine these guys' shoes or cleats. So the word's going out, and the media's mobilized: Hurt Rodgers before the season even starts.