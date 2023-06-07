JESSE WATTERS: Canada's dropped a smoke bomb on us

Jesse Watters wants Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize for the haze originating Canadian wildfires that impacted air quality in several Northeast states Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN JOINS AOC IN LINKING CANADIAN WILDFIRES TO ‘CLIMATE CRISIS’

JESSE WATTERS: What's going on here? I mean, I haven't seen this much smoke since that homeless guy burned down our Christmas tree. This morning, the sun looked like a fireball. And then last night, the moon looked bloody. All of a sudden, Democrats are putting their masks back on. Yep, they still kept their masks. Everybody's saying, stay inside. But I didn't listen. Why? Because I love you. I came into the city for you tonight. I braved the smoke so you can watch your favorite show.

The air quality is "hazardous," worse than 9/11. But I said I don't care. The show must go on. Schools are being closed, planes are being grounded and pets are being told to stay inside. I kind of wish I knew that before I let Rookie run wild this morning. Being outside all day is the equivalent of smoking six cigarettes. So this is going to be me on Friday.

So how did this happen? Canada dropped a smoke bomb on us. Apparently some Canadian campers couldn't figure out how to put out their campfires. And now half their country is on fire, and we're smoked out. Is Smokey the Bear just an American bear?

They also said lightning strikes were responsible for the other fires. Maybe the Canadian witches cast a hex. We just don't know. What we do know is 100 million Americans are sucking in Canadian smoke. And Trudeau hasn't apologized. Blackface has given us black lung, and we haven't heard a single, "I'm sorry." He's just blowing smoke right in our face.