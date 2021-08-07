Jesse Watters slams Biden for mixed messaging on COVID: 'The president's confused'

Jesse Watters slammed President Joe Biden Saturday on "Watters' World" for his "messaging problem" on COVID, saying the president is "confused" about the science of the pandemic.

JESSE WATTERS: The country's confused about COVID because the president's confused. He doesn't understand the science, and he doesn't know what to do. People are uncertain about the Delta variant, why it's different, if it's deadlier, where cases are going up, and if cases even matter at this point. Do we need a booster shot? No clue. The teachers' unions have been wishy-washy on school reopenings. No one understands why kids are wearing masks – why would we do that? And are masks back in certain counties but not other counties?

Biden's been no help. He wears masks outside and no masks inside. Makes no sense. And no one trusts Fauci anymore. He's been all over the map on every issue and just looks partisan and deceitful, especially about the lab leak. So are we returning to the office in the fall? Companies are switching up their return to work plans. Are people going to be wearing a mask inside? We don't know. And if COVID is such a threat, why is Biden bussing COVID-positive migrants into Texas and Florida.

None of this adds up, and Americans are alarmed. Nobody trusts the media to tell them the truth. Media confidence is shot. We've been lied to about everything, so even when we're told the truth, we don't believe it. If we say what we really believe on social media, we get censored. So we feel under attack from our own country. Joe Biden has a messaging problem. He campaigned on ending the pandemic and restarting the economy. The pandemic has ended, and the economy has been restarted, but Biden acts like none of that happened.

