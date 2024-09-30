JESSE WATTERS: Biden and Harris hide from you, Trump shows you that he loves you

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how former President Trump appeared to step in as a leader following the destruction of Hurricane Helene on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Homes underwater and over 120 dead after Hurricane Helene ravaged North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. So where's Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? The only leader to show up was Donald Trump.

These are the things presidents and vice presidents do. So what's the White House doing?

While Biden was at the beach during the deadliest hurricane of the year, Kamala Harris was hosting fundraisers in California. Days later, she posted a staged photo from Air Force Two.

The paper she's writing on is blank, and her earphones aren't plugged in. At least Bush looked out of the window, flying over Katrina. Trump went to Georgia before Biden and Harris. Trump went to East Palestine before Biden and Harris.

Trump went to the border before Biden and Harris. Trump spoke to Laken Riley's family before Biden and Harris, and he spoke to the Afghanistan Gold Star families before Biden and Harris. They say 80% of life is just showing up and Biden and Harris have their own jets. So what's their excuse?

They can get anyone in the world on the phone in 30 seconds, but they won't even pick it up. Trump goes to you, Biden and Harris hide from you. Trump shows you that he loves you. Biden and Harris take you for granted. We all know people like that.