Morgan Wallen donates to Hurricane Helene relief, says family is 'safe' amid devastating floods

Morgan Wallen is giving back.

The country music superstar donated $500,000 to the Red Cross via the Morgan Wallen Foundation. The money will go towards helping those who have been affected by Hurricane Helene's massive destruction.

"We can’t thank Morgan Wallen enough for his heart and generous $500,000 donation to impact help on the ground now in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, including his beloved East Tennessee," Red Cross’ National President for Humanitarian Services, Trevor Riggin, shared in a statement.

The "Last Night" singer grew up in Tennessee, having graduated from Gibbs High School in Knox County. This isn't the first time the star has given back to the community that helped raised him, as he previously donated $140,000 to the Gibbs Youth Sports program to renovate Ruritan Park earlier this year.

While Wallen has since left East Tennessee after finding success as a country star in Nashville, he hasn't forgotten his roots. In an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, Wallen shared an update on the safety of his family and sent his "prayers" to those who weren't as lucky.

"My family in East Tennessee are safe but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states. All my prayers are geared towards those tonight," Wallen wrote. "Those hills and hollers are very important to me in so many ways. It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help."

Wallen created the Morgan Wallen Foundation in 2021 with the goal of ensuring kids everywhere have access to the things that helped shape who he is as a person, including sports and music. The foundation is also committed to being there for communities during moments of crisis.

The foundation receives funds through donations via its website; however, most of its money comes from Wallen himself, who gives the foundation $3 from every concert ticket he sells.

Residents in six states ranging from the Florida Gulf through the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia, are experiencing devastating flooding following heavy rainfall from Hurricane Helene, which has resulted in many destroyed homes and over 100 deaths.

