North Carolina

North Carolina official reveals shocking damage to tourist town: 'All of it was washed into the lake'

Village of Chimney Rock devastated by western North Carolina floods due to Hurricane Helene

By Ashley Papa , Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
North Carolina lawmaker compares aftermath of Hurricane Helene to a 'warzone' Video

North Carolina lawmaker compares aftermath of Hurricane Helene to a 'warzone'

North Carolina Rep. John Bell joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene as the death toll continues to rise across the southeast. 

The mountainous village where "The Last of the Mohicans" and "Dirty Dancing" were filmed is no longer there following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, a local official told Fox News Digital. 

The little town of Chimney Rock in North Carolina sits at the base of Chimney Rock State Park and is home to the picturesque Lake Lure. Ed Broyhill, a North Carolina GOP national committee member, who owns a home on the lake, said the community has been devastated by storm damage.

"The saddest thing in the world is that a lot of the folks have etched out a living catering to tourism…. They have everything from hotels and motels and restaurants and nice stores and souvenir stores and clothing stores, and all of that was washed away. Every bit of it, all of it, was washed into the lake," he said.

Lake Lure view from Broyhill home

Ed Broyhill told Fox News Digital that the village of Chimney Rock is now in Lake Lure following the impacts of Hurricane Helene. (James Broyhill)

Roads are washed out, electricity remains out for many, and Broyhill believes it will take "at least a year" to rebuild. 

He called it the "worst weather event that's ever occurred in western North Carolina." 

Helene impacts on Lake Lure

Boats, parts of businesses and homes all washed away following the torrential downpour of Helene in western North Carolina. (James Broyhill)

Broyhill recalled watching National Guard helicopters evacuating people from the area Sunday. He inspected the local area and saw entire sections of road missing. "It's surreal," he said.

Broyhill family home devastated in NC

James Broyhill walking on the dock of his family house on Lake Lure, North Carolina. (James Broyhill)

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in western North Carolina, ahead of the usually busy fall foliage season.

"Our top priority is everyone’s safety and well-being," Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins said in a press release. "People should still consider roads in western North Carolina to be closed and avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary. Priority must be given to all the emergency responders, utility and transportation crews, and others who are working hard to help with what will be a lengthy response and recovery effort."

