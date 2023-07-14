JESSE WATTERS: Is Biden going to address the White House cocaine mystery?

Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds the White House cocaine investigation Friday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: If the bag of coke was found, anybody, anywhere else besides Biden's White House, somebody is getting charged. Is Joe Biden even going to address it? That's right. Biden's going back on vacation. Hopefully not to the beach. This is the third time they've found drugs in the Biden White House . The third time. Did you know they found cannabis twice just last year?

Think about it. If this had been a crack rock in the cubby, we'd never know. The only reason we know is because it was a white powder. So, the hazmat team had to clear everybody out. But since it was coke, we found out and that's how we know about the cannabis.

WHITE HOUSE COCAINE MYSTERY SHOWS 'BIDEN, INC.' ALWAYS GETS SPECIAL TREATMENT: MCCARTHY

So, "Primetime" is demanding more details. It's why we've hit the Secret Service with the Freedom of Information request asking for any reports or documents in the last couple of years of drug discoveries. We want to know where they found it and who they found it on. If this is the third drug case at the Biden White House in less than a year, don't you think the Secret Service would try to start narrowing down these suspects? Biden doesn't want anyone tested because he doesn't want to be tested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…