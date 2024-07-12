JESSE WATTERS: Biden did just enough to live another day

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how President Biden is determined to remain in the 2024 presidential race while several Democratic lawmakers have called for him to drop out on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Biden hostage crisis is turning into a high-wire act, Democrats telling themselves if he falls, it's likely fatal. If he doesn't, he simply wobbled to the other side to survive one more day. And Biden is surviving for now.

YEARSLONG TENSIONS BOIL OVER AS EX-OBAMA STAFFER GANG UP ON BIDEN: ‘CLOONEY WAS EXACTLY RIGHT’

Biden last night wobbled his way through a press conference where the bar was lower than the Earth's core. For Joe, a good night was calling Zelenskyy President Putin, Kamala Harris VP Trump and "anywaying" his way through the hour.

Democrats are texting each other tonight, calling it the worst of all worlds. They're in purgatory. Biden did just enough to live another day, and now no one's changing his mind. Plus, it's too late.

Some of Biden's closest allies are whispering to each other that chances of winning are zero, and Biden campaign insiders are admitting he needs to drop out. Biden could have done push-ups on stage, and it wouldn't matter, is what one Democrat said.

The damage was done the night of the debate. And here are the numbers: Biden's approval rating just cratered to 32%. But if you're a Democrat who says Biden can't win, the White House beats the crap out of you.