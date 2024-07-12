James Carville warns Democrats keeping Biden in the race is 'exactly what Donald Trump wants us to do'

James Carville, a veteran Democratic campaign strategist, warned Friday that sticking with President Trump is exactly what former President Trump wants.

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell noted that Carville seeks to have former presidents Obama and Clinton moderate town halls to discern who can replace Biden as the nominee. The host then asked, "Is that the recipe for chaos?"

"You know, it might be chaos. [But] I tell you, what we are doing right now, we’re doing exactly what Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago wants us to do," Carville said, referencing a report that the Trump campaign wants to face Biden.

"If the Democratic Party is hellbent on pleasing Donald Trump, then go ahead and [run Biden]. It’s just that simple," he said.

Carville then slammed "Washington-types" he says quibble with the details about his idea for town halls to find a new candidate, "Well, I don’t care, do something! Don’t just stand there!"

"The details are, we are on track to lose an election to a major criminal who is going to destroy the western alliance, the constitution and everything in between. So we ought to act like it," he argued.

JAMES CARVILLE CALLS ON BIDEN TO STEP DOWN AFTER ‘EVERYONE SAW WHAT THEY SAW’ AT DEBATE

Mitchell followed by asking what he thinks Democratic Party elites like "Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer maybe, Hakeem Jeffries" are up to.

"I think they’re mortified," Carville replied. "I think they want to make a change. I think they see the path that we’re on."

Carville reiterated his earlier point, slamming the Democratic Party establishment for sticking with what he says is a losing tactic that benefits Trump, merely because new plans to find a more viable candidate "don’t have the details flushed out yet."

"Think about it. You know exactly what Donald Trump wants us to do. You know precisely what Steve Bannon wants us to do, and we’re hellbent on pleasing them," he said. "I think it’s a big mistake. I thought it was. I still do. I’m highly unlikely to change my mind because of some namby-pamby technical reasons about how you put a town hall together."

SOURCES CLOSE TO BIDEN REPORT 'MARKED INCIDENCE OF COGNITIVE DECLINE' IN LAST 6 MONTHS: BERNSTEIN

Carville concluded that one major concern for Democrats is that "the donor class is shutting down. I know these people. Not only are they shutting down contributions to the Biden campaign, they are shutting down contributions to the Senate committee, to the House committee."

He concluded, "Unlike me, all I can do is shut my mouth. That would make a lot of people happy. But they shut their wallet and they will make a lot of people unhappy, and that’s going on, a very underappreciated story, and it goes beyond just the top of the ticket."