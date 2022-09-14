NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in on President Biden's push for green energy and called out his fuel-gobbling airplane flights on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden doesn't care about emissions either. If he did, why did he fly to Delaware for an hour and back on Air Force One last night? They said Biden had to go vote, but Delaware has mail-in and early voting. That trip burned more fuel than 50 Corvettes combined. None of them believe anything they're selling. You think Paul Pelosi is going to trade in his banged-up Porsche for a plug-in? I mean, maybe, he's smart. Maybe he'd do it for the tax credit, but don't think he's in it to save the environment. People in California have to take short showers because Paul Pelosi's vineyard uses a gazillion gallons of water a day and since we're spending, like, $8 billion on charging stations for cars that no one drives, can someone at least tell us how these things work?

They're just taking your tax dollars and giving it to billion-dollar car companies to build cars that you don't want that are made in China and produced with coal. This makes Solyndra look like pocket change and instead of promising jobs, Biden's electric car deal is actually killing them.

