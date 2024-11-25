JESSE WATTERS: Before he waddles out the door, there's a Biden who needs a pardon

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses whether President Biden will end up pardoning Hunter Biden ahead of exiting the White House on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

REPUBLICAN SENATOR SATS TRUMP SHOULD NOT PARDON HUNTER BIDEN

JESSE WATTERS: Biden just handed out a pardon. And it's not for Hunter. Now, we only saw one of the turkeys today at the ceremony. Peach was there, but prime time fears that something scary may have befallen Blossom. Our minds immediately went to the prime suspect, Commander. We hear he has an alibi.

And we're going to keep you posted. We're just told that Peach and Blossom are leaving the White House now together and are heading into a farm in Minnesota where they'll see some greener pastures. And Biden might join them soon. But before he waddles out the door, there's a Biden who needs a pardon. Hunter. It was just two Thanksgivings ago that Hunter, during their annual Nantucket family feast, convinced his father to run for re-election.

And we all know how that turned out. Biden Family Thanksgivings are legendary. It's where 'Jimmy the Chin' squabbled with Frankie Four Fingers over a drumstick. And that's how Frankie got his nickname.

So emotions are going to be riding high Thursday and Hunter is set to be sentenced next month. He still has a documentary film crew following his every move, so there could be cameras around the table. While the Biden family debates the felon's fate. The media doesn't care if Biden pardons his son.

They say his legacy is already in shambles and the big guy's been stabbed in the back so many times. What does he have to lose? Joe is already fast-tracking citizenship for illegals and letting Ukraine fire American-made missiles into Russia. The question we should be asking is, will Biden leave the White House peacefully?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, he's pretending like he is and he's saying his final goodbyes. He invited donors over to the White House this weekend for a black-tie party, and he left them with one last message.