Biden blasted for claiming abortion for '3 trimesters' is not 'on demand': 'Does Biden think there’s a 4th?'

Social media users were confused and outraged when Biden appeared to argue that legal abortion for all three trimesters was not "abortion on demand."

During a Las Vegas campaign stop on Sunday, Biden contrasted his record on abortion with former President Trump. While insisting that he would "bring back Roe v. Wade," he attacked Trump for arguing that he wants no limits on abortion.

"I love how Trump now says Biden is for abortion on demand. That's not true. That's not what Roe v. Wade said. It said the three trimesters and how it worked," Biden said.

Many people pointed out that pregnancy only has three trimesters, meaning that he was admitting Roe v. Wade legalized abortion up until birth with few restrictions, which could be considered "on demand."

"See. After three trimesters are over, he is willing to consider some limits," University of St. Thomas professor David Deavel wrote.

Washington Examiner executive editor Jim Antle explained, "Biden has backed some post-viability bans during his Senate career but has also said as president he'd sign legislation that effectively would not allow them."

"Does Biden think there’s a 4th trimester?" Twitchy’s Doug Powers asked.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson wrote, "Wow, I’d love to see him answer some questions about this. This is NOT what the radical legislation he’s endorsed says."

"Fact check please @washingtonpost," The Spectator editor-at-large Ben Domenech requested.

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock joked, "What exactly does Biden think 3 trimesters is?"

"Joe Biden’s brain is pudding," conservative commentator Steve Guest remarked.

"Aaaand now we now why Biden's campaign won't let him do a Super Bowl interview," Townhall.com writer John Hasson wrote.

Biden similarly stumbled over his words during another speech on abortion back in January.

"We’ll teach Donald Trump a valuable lesson: Don’t mess with the women of America unless you want to get the benefit!" Biden appeared to say, slurring through the second sentence.

