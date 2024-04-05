JESSE WATTERS: If an anchor gets jostled for 10 seconds, you'll hear about it all day

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses what he deemed extensive and even dramatic media coverage of the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the East Coast on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: No one died, no one's hurt, and every building's still standing. One guy was getting a vasectomy during the quake. Close call, but thank God he's OK too.

4.8-MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES NEW JERSEY, SHAKING BUILDINGS IN SURROUNDING STATES

The epicenter of the earthquake was — you're not going to believe this — Trump Bedminster golf club. Maybe he started to "drill, baby, drill" a little too early. Now I live in New Jersey, felt the earthquake, knew it was an earthquake right away. Family was all there.

Opened the door, everything seemed fine, and then all the women in Emma's family started texting each other for hours. Jesse, Jr. was a little nervous. He asked me, "Dad, what's an earthquake?" I told him the earth's stomach was growling and it was hungry, and he seemed to buy it.

And then for the rest of the day, 40 million people kept asking each other, "Did you feel it?" Some people didn't even come in to work. Some people pulled over to the side of the road and prayed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People from all over the country were texting me if I was OK, and then I realized what the fuss was about: location, location, location. The earthquake touched New York, the media capital of the country. If an anchor gets jostled for 10 seconds, you'll hear about it all day.